Govt. will repair roads damaged in rain: Minister

The government will repair the roads damaged in rain in the State, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said.

He was inaugurating a slew of projects in Arookutty grama panchayat here on Friday. “Once the rain stops, we will renovate all dilapidated roads in the State,” the Minister said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the government would construct one of the longest bridges in the country at Perumbalam.

“The project will cost ₹100 crore. The government is constructing the bridge for a population of 15,000 people at Perumbalam. There will be no toll collection. The project will be a landmark in the development of the Aroor Assembly constituency,” he said.

The Minister said the State government was considering a one-time refurbishment of all panchayat roads in the State at a cost of ₹3,000 crore.

He said a section of the media and social media were against the government’s development initiatives.

Mr. Sudhakaran launched the upgradation work of the Arookutty-Poochakkal and Perumbalam Kavala-Kombanamuri roads.

He handed over keys of 100 houses constructed under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission to the beneficiaries.

The Minister said the government would construct five lakh houses under the LIFE Mission in the State.

In Alappuzha, construction of 8,701 houses has been completed. Another 8,418 houses are under different phases of construction.

With the first two phases of the LIFE Mission nearing completion in the district, authorities have started the process for implementing the next phase.

As part of the third phase of the project, four apartment complexes will be constructed in different parts of the district.

The housing complexes will be constructed at Paravoor, Thazhakara, Pallipad and Mannanchery grama panchayats.

The State government has already accorded administrative sanction for construction of the complexes.

A.M. Ariff, MP, presided. Arookutty grama panchayat president Aabida Aziz, district panchayat member P.M. Pramod, block panchayat president Nirmala Shelvaraj and others were present at the function.