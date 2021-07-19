Govt. will promote responsible investment: Rajeeve

Minister interacts with investors, industrialists in Kottayam

Assuring wholehearted support to industrial units that operate within the State’s legal framework, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Monday said the government was keen on promoting responsible investment and industries.

If the existing rules and regulations were outdated, complicated or irrelevant, it could be brought to the notice of a three-member committee appointed by the government, said the Minister, in an interaction with the investors here on Monday. The committee, he said, had been directed to examine the issues plaguing the industrial sector and submit a report within three months.

Mr. Rajeeve also promised to bring in all possible changes on the basis of the report.

“This government responds positively to all the suggestions, comments and criticisms of the investor community. Although the key procedures in connection with the granting of licences to industrial ventures rest with other departments, it is the Industries Department that receives the complaints in this connection. It is in this context that the government has decided to implement a statutory grievance address mechanism,” said the Minister.

A Bill on the system, which would deal with the issue of permissions relating to the operation, modernisation and diversification of industries would soon be introduced in the Assembly. Plans were also afoot to introduce another Bill based on the recommendations of the Law Reforms Commission headed by jurist K.T. Thomas to decide on the outdated laws, he said.

Online system

An online system for centralised inspection of industrial units will come up by August. Discussions are also under way on the draft report to consolidate the policies of land leasing. Further, a web-portal will be set up to follow up the status of applications submitted in the complaint redressal events.

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries & Commerce; S. Harikishore, Director of Industries, and District Collector P.K. Jayasree were present.

44 complaints settled

Of the 129 complaints received during the interaction, 44 were settled while the remaining 85 were referred to the departments concerned for a follow-up action.

Later in the day, Mr. Rajeeve also held an interaction with major industrialists in Kottayam and visited the Kottayam port along with V.N. Vasavan, Minister for Cooperation and Registration.