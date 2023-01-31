Govt. will intensify anti-rabies vaccination: Chinchurani

January 31, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani has said that the government will intensify vaccination against zoonotic diseases such as rabies in the State.

She also stressed on the need for ensuring animal welfare by encouraging compassionate treatment of animals.

She was speaking while inaugurating on Tuesday the valedictory session of the Animal Welfare Fortnight observance organised by the Animal Husbandry department from January 15 to 31. The observance focussed on creating awareness in society to treat animals humanely as well as of the laws and regulations framed to curb cruelty against animals.

Prizes given away

Ms. Chinchurani released a handbook on ‘Livestock Inspector Training’ and felicitated the faculty on the occasion. Prizes were distributed among the winners of various competitions held during the fortnight.

Karnataka Mission Rabies Operation Manager Balaji Chandrasekhar made a presentation on the importance of rabies vaccination.

Importance of vaccination

He highlighted the importance of vaccinating at least 95 out of every 100 dogs in order to keep the disease at bay. Stressing on the success of the Mission Rabies programme, he said such efforts had brought down the number of human rabies in Goa from 17 in 2014 to nil in 2022. A topic on rabies awareness was included in the Class 6 textbooks in Goa. Besides, 1,76,304 awareness classes were organised for children alone there.

Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation councillor Palayam Rajan presided. Animal Husbandry Director A. Kowsigan, Animal Welfare Board of India member P.B. Giridas and State Animal Welfare Board member Maria Jacob were present.