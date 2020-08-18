Kerala

Govt. will go ahead with projects despite opposition: CM

The government will not drop any development project in the face of protests or opposition from certain quarters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

“There is no question of giving up projects that will contribute to the development of the State,” he said on Tuesday, while addressing a video conference to inaugurate 13 sub stations of KSEB Ltd (KSEBL).

Mr. Vijayan also stressed the need for more public participation in the drive to ramp up solar power generation in the State. “Each and every household should play a part in harnessing renewable energy,” he said.

The Chief Minister also lauded the efforts of KSEBL employees in keeping the power network operational during natural calamities and the COVID-19 outbreak.

Power Minister M.M. Mani presided.

Ministers, MLAs, MPs, Power Secretary Dinesh Arora, and KSEB chairman N.S. Pillai were among those who participated in the video conference.

