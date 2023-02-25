ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. will act tough against those swindling public money: Pinarayi

February 25, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Subaida from Kollam made headlines after she sold her goats to raise money for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief fund in April 2020. “I sold the goats since contributing to the CMDRF was more important and I was happy to do that,” she had said then.

Stung by the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) scam that has pushed the government on the defensive, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced a crackdown on corrupt officials engaging in nefarious activities to siphon off public funds.

Inaugurating an awareness programme on Sustainable Development Goals organised for government employees here, Mr. Vijayan said the government would act tough against any one who swindled public money or demands bribe and failed to deliver timely services.

Urging government employees to expose such fraudsters within their ranks, he also raised caution towards attempts to obtain illegal benefits through the welfare and development projects being undertaken by the government.

Pointing out such nefarious activities would be closely monitored, he added the government had instituted a comprehensive probe to weed out such elements.

The veiled reference to the CMDRF scam came against the backdrop of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) unearthing evidence of rampant misuse of the relief fund. The probe had exposed a shocking nexus of revenue officials, government doctors, and private agents.

The Chief Minister said industrialisation and innovations were key to the State’s development. The government laid stress on promoting small, medium, and local enterprises, along with large-scale industrial establishments.

The government, he pointed, had far exceeded its goal to commence one lakh enterprises within a year. Nearly 1.33 lakh enterprises had already registered with the government within 11 months. He exhorted government employees to work in tandem with the administrative dispensation by expediting services, including issuance of permits.

Mr. Vijayan also stressed on the measures adopted to bolster the start-up ecosystem in the State. The start-up promotion policy aimed at converting innovations into products.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy presided over the programme. Programme Implementation Evaluation and Monitoring Department Additional Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar and Director G. Priyanka spoke.

