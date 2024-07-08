Govt. will act soon on expert panel’s report on avian flu, says Prasad

The government will study and implement the recommendations in the report submitted by a high-level expert committee which had been asked to study the avian flu situation in Kerala, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said in the Assembly on Monday.

The committee had submitted a detailed report of the avian flu situation, with a clear-cut and science-based action plan for the short-term, intermediary and long-term period to control avian flu and prevent its annual recurrence. The government would examine the report and take follow-up measures without delay, he added.

He was replying on behalf of Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani on a calling attention motion moved by C.K. Asha on the recurring incidence of avian flu in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam and the steps needed to allay the apprehensions of poultry farmers who were forced to cull thousands of birds.

Farms closed down

Mr. Prasad said that all measures needed to contain the disease had been launched in the affected districts as soon as the disease was confirmed. Experts’ team from the Centre had visited the sites to review the control measures. As part of disease control, all commercial poultry farms in the affected areas had been closed down and the area would be considered a surveillance zone for one year. The Animal Husbandry department had already initiated steps for providing compensation to farmers for the culled birds, from the corpus fund of the State, which would be returned as soon as the Centre released the compensation.

In order to make avian flu diagnosis faster, the government had also requested the Centre that the laboratory of the State Institute for Animal Diseases at Palode and the Avian Diseases Diagnostic lab at Thiruvalla be elevated to BSL 3 labs, Mr. Prasad said.

Responding to the concerns that avian flu could be spreading to humans, Health Minister Veena George said with more human cases of H5N1 being reported from various parts of the world, the spread to humans was indeed a serious concern. Many experts believed that the next pandemic could stem from avian flu.

One Health platform

The Health department, however, was working with the Animal Husbandry department and monitoring the situation closely. Human health was inextricably linked to the health of the animals and the environment and hence the department had brought out standard operating procedures for avian flu on the One Health platform.

The SoP gave clear guidelines on all aspects of the disease with special focus on the precautions to be taken when handling dead birds, so as to eliminate all chances of spread, Ms. George added.

