Govt., Waqf Board helping BJP strengthen roots: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said here on Tuesday that the State government was using the Waqf land issue to help the BJP solidify its roots in Kerala.

“The Munambam land does not belong to the Waqf. It was purchased from the Farook College management. The Waqf Board chairman’s statement that the dispute would be resolved in the court has exposed the government’s double-standard,” said Mr. Satheesan, adding that the government was hand in glove with the BJP.

“Like the way the government helped the BJP by disrupting the Thrissur Pooram, it is trying to help the BJP strengthen its roots in the State by using the Waqf issue,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the government should resolve the dispute by convening an all-party meeting. “The government should tell the Waqf Board to renounce its claims on Munambam land. The government should stop playing double role on this: on one side, it says Munambam is Waqf land; on the other, it says it is not Waqf land. This is fake,” he said.

“The BJP says the Central government’s Waqf Amendment Bill will resolve the Munambam problem. But it will not,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said no Muslim organisation had issue about the Munambam land. It is the Waqf Board chairman who caused the problem, he said.