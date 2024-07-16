Govt. urged to take steps to open ecotourism centres in Wayanad

T. Siddique, MLA, has urged the government to adopt steps to open ecotourism centres in Wayanad district since it casts a cloud over the lives of tourism stakeholders, including members of the Vana Samrakshahna Samitis.

In separate letters to the Chief Minister, Forest Minister, and the Public Works Minister, Mr. Siddique said ecotourism centres were closed on February 17 after a forest watcher was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kuruva islands in the district.

Those centres, including seven major centres such as Kuruva islands, Soochippara waterfalls, Muthanga, and Tholpetty, have been providing job opportunities to over 200 people, including tribespeople, directly.

Environmental organisations had filed a case before the Kerala High Court stating that the centres were located in wildlife attack-prone areas and should be operated only after adopting steps to prevent wildlife attacks, Mr. Siddique said. If the government clarified before the court that the centres were not functioning in areas prone to wildlife attacks, the court would allow their operation, he said.

The inflow of tourists to the district had also declined sharply after the closure of the centres. It also affected hundreds of families depending on the tourism industry, he added.

Hence the government should adopt steps to address the issue in a time-bound manner, the MLA said.

