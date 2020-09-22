Govt. urged to take over defunct Excel Glasses at Pathirappally

ALAPPUZHA

22 September 2020 06:41 IST

The defunct company has been put up for e-auction to be held on Sept. 25

Political parties and trade unions have urged the State government to takeover the defunct Excel Glasses factory at Pathirappally.

Excel Glasses has remained closed for the past several years. While presenting the State Budget in 2019, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac promised to open a new factory in the place of Excel Glasses in 2020-21.

However, the company was recently put up for e-auction on September 25. The auction was originally scheduled for September 15.

All India Trade Union Congress leader V. Mohandas said the government should issue an Ordinance and takeover the company.

“The government has a responsibility to protect employees of the factory.

The government should act immediately to take control of the factory either through acquisition or requisition.

Lack of funds should not be made an excuse. It is not practically possible for the government to take part in the e-auction and qualify competing against private parties,” Mr. Mohandas said.

District Congress Committee president M. Liju said the government had backtracked from its promise of taking over the company. The government had collaborated with the factory management to cheat the employees.

R. Nazar, CPI (M) district secretary and CITU leader, said they had urged the government to take part in the auction.