Kerala govt urged to raise milk price

Association demands fixing of farm gate price at ₹50 a litre

The Primary Milk Societies’ Association (PMSA) has urged the government to fix the farm gate price of milk at ₹50 a litre to help dairy farmers overcome their present crisis.

The district meeting of the association said though milk production in Wayanad had touched an all-time high, farmers were in severe crisis owing to increasing input and poor return.

The prices of fodder and cattle feed have gone up considerably in the past few years, but the farm gate price of milk was yet to be revised. Hence, the government should raise the farm gate price in accordance with the changing scenario, the association said.

It also decided to submit a memorandum to the Milma chairman raising a slew of demands, including provision of subsidies for cattle feed, incentive of ₹3 for a litre of milk every year for all farmers, and more incentives under the Dairy Farmers’ Welfare Fund.

B.P. Benny, president of the association, presided over the meeting.