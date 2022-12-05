Govt. urged to find a solution to Vizhinjam issue

December 05, 2022 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A group of people comprising eminent personalities from various spheres of life urged the State government to find an amicable solution to the Vizhinjam International seaport issue by addressing the concern of fishermen along with optimum utilization of the resources of Kerala.

The port, the work of which was completed about 80 percent, should be completed in time as it would be a game-changer in the industrial sector of the State. But at the same time, the apprehension of the fisherfolk has to be addressed by fulfilling the promises given to them, said a letter issued by the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here on Sunday.

The signatories in the letter include Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, former advisor to the Prime Minister T.K.A. Nair, former ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan, former cabinet secretary K.M.Chandrasekhar, writers M.K. Sanu, M.Mukundan, K. Satchidanandan, N.S. Madhavan, C. Radhakrishnan and George Onakkoor, architects N.Mahesh and G. Sankar, and former Chief Secretaries Paul Antony and Jiji Thomson.

CONNECT WITH US