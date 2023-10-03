ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. urged to enhance pension for journalists

October 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The district annual general body meeting of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the government to enhance the pension for journalists to ₹20,000.

The meeting called on the State and Central governments to set up a new wage board to revise the salary and benefits of media personnel and employees and extend PF pension benefit to all newspaper, visual and online journalists.

KUWJ State general secretary R. Kiran Babu inaugurated the meeting and district president Sanu George Thomas presided. Secretary Anupama G. Nair, State Treasurer Suresh Vellimangalam and vice-president R. Jayaprasad also spoke.

