Govt. urged to ease norms for one-time aid for farmers

Kozhikode

23 September 2021 19:05 IST

The State committee of the Kerala Karshaka Thozhilali Congress has appealed to the State government to clear the technical hurdles that prevented many eligible farmers from receiving the one-time financial assistance declared by the government through the Farmers Welfare Fund Board.

Association leaders pointed out that the financial aid declared in the wake of the pandemic-induced crisis did not reach many eligible beneficiaries due to the technical issues related to their bank accounts, passbooks, lack of PAN cards and the absence of minimum balance in accounts. According to them, the minimum balance criteria alone troubled many.

A Statement issued by the State committee here on Thursday said the farmers’ minimum balance in bank accounts should be reduced to ₹250 to help them easily claim the one-time assistance. All the bankers should be given instructions in this regard with immediate effect, the release said.

The committee leaders also pointed out that the time earlier allotted for clearing the technical issues was not sufficient for the majority of the applicants. At least such persons should get two more months to clear the formalities, they demanded.