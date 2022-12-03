Govt. urged to concede legitimate demands of Vizhinjam fisherfolk

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A group of writers, politicians, activists and social workers have urged the government to take the initiative to find an amicable solution to the worsening situation at Vizhinjam caused by the standoff between the Adani group and the action council protesting the construction of the seaport.

In a memorandum to the government, the group of 113 persons including M.K.Muneer MLA, M.N.Karassery, B.Rajeevan, K.Ajitha, K.V.Biju, B.R.P.Bhaskar, C.R.Neelakandan, J.Devika, Azad, Sreedhar Radhakrishnan, Mercy Alexander and Kalpetta Narayanan said the demand of the protestors to suspend work on the project till the expert team completes the environmental impact study was justifiable according to the precautionary principle.

They decried the efforts to brand the protestors as anti national elements with links to banned terrorist organisations. “While the police have slapped cases against ,3000 persons including the bishop, auxiliary Bishop and vicar general of the Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese who participated in the agitation against the project, only one case has been registered against those who attacked the protestors”, they said.

The memorandum accused the RSS and BJP and certain community organisations of trying to whip up communal passions. The state government which had failed to maintain law and order and ensure peace, was using the official machinery to campaign against the protestors and crush the agitation, it added.

