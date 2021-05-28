Kerala

Govt urged to appeal against verdict

The Wisdom Islamic Organisation demanded here on Friday that the State government should go in appeal against the High Court

verdict quashing the 80:20 per cent ratio in scholarships for Muslims and other minority communities.

It said that some sections in society had misguided the people by wrongly portraying the State government order of 2015 based on the Paloli Committee recommendations meant exclusively for the Muslim community. It warned against attempts by vested groups to create communal divide by misleading society.

