Govt. unveils comprehensive guidelines on school reopening

Bio-bubbles will be implemented, half-day classes intitially

The State Government on Friday unveiled final guidelines for reopening of schools from November 1.

Bio-bubbles will be implemented at the class-level to ensure physical distancing when students reach schools after more than 18 months owing to COVID-19. Each bio-bubble will comprise six to 10 students. One class may have two or three bio-bubbles.

Only the students in a bubble will interact with each other. On no account should the students in one bubble interact with one in another bubble. If the students in one bubble are from the same location, their travel arrangements too can be planned together.

If a student in a bio-bubble gets COVID-19, the entire bubble will go into quarantine. At the primary level, teachers should be part of the bio-bubble to the extent possible. Students who have symptoms will be tested.

Minister for Health Veena George along with Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Friday spoke at length about the standard operating procedures to be adopted. Basic health check-ups will be done for students and staff in association with the Health Department as soon as schools reopen.

Mr. Sivankutty clarified that students need be sent to school only if parents/guardians were willing.

The eight-part guidelines titled ‘Thirike Schoolilekku’ include general guidelines, directions for students, arrangements to be made at school and at the local self-government level, awareness creation, and monitoring of the situation.

Classes 8 and 9 will resume on November 15. Classes will be held till noon for the first two weeks. Saturday will be a working day except on holidays. Students will come to school in batches, with only two students on a bench for primary classes.

Batches are not compulsory in schools where students strength is low. Differently abled students or those with co-morbidities need not come to school initially. If a school has more than 1,000 students, only 25% of the students need reach the campus at one time.

After the first two weeks, a review will be held of the number of students reaching school, shift system, and the mid-day meals.

Digital classes will continue. Detailed academic guidelines and academic calendar will also be published.

Education, Health, and Local Self-government Departments will primarily be responsible for implementing the guidelines.