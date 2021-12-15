Govt. tweaks procurement policy for public sector enterprises

The government has decided to accord priority for public sector enterprises in procurement for government institutions.

A Cabinet meeting on Wednesday resolved to set apart at least 25% of the total orders for public sector enterprises. This would amount to 50% of the orders earmarked for registered MSMEs and PSUs in price preference and purchase preference.

The decision would be applicable only for products manufactured in Kerala.

The Cabinet decided to transfer 43.242 cents of puramboke land at Thodupuzha village, Idukki, to the Department of Indian Systems of Medicine for the establishment of a sports Ayurveda research cell unit. The Revenue department would, however, retain ownership of the land.