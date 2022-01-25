Govt trying to clip Lok Ayukta’s wings: Kunhalikutty

MALAPPURAM

25 January 2022 22:27 IST

Governor urged to scrutinise ordinance before taking action

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has lashed out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government, accusing it of trying to cut the powers of the Lok Ayukta.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here on Tuesday that the government was trying to make a retrograde and condemnable move unheard of in the history of democracy in Kerala. “This is unimaginable for us. No government that ruled Kerala in alternate terms has dared to commit such an undemocratic act,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would campaign against the government move as “it would take back the country from the development and democratic reforms it achieved through a series of struggles”.

He alleged that the government was trying to take away the powers of the Lok Ayukta as the LDF regime had become intolerant to criticism. “It is never good for the State. Criticism is a must in democracy. Only if there is criticism, there will be a better scrutiny of governance,” the IUML leader said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty warned that the whole country would watch it if the State government went ahead by clipping the wings of the Lok Ayukta. He said the Governor should sign the ordinance only after considering its legal and democratic impact.

“We can’t blame the people if they think that the government is curtailing the powers of the Lok Ayukta in a hurried manner with the intention of escaping from some potential judgments against its ministers,” he said.