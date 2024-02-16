Govt. told to look into award of contract for exhibition at Aluva Manappuram

February 16, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to examine the entire records related to tender processes for conducting exhibition at the Aluva Manappuram from March 8 as part of the Maha Sivaratri and take appropriate action, including criminal proceedings, if any malpractice or misconduct was found on the part of officials of the Aluva municipality.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the directive while quashing the contract awarded to the Bengaluru-based Fun World and Resorts India Private Limited. The directive was issued on a writ petition filed by Adhilsha of Kollam, challenging the decision of the municipality to award the contract to the firm that quoted a low amount of ₹47 lakh.

According to the petitioner, though he had quoted the highest amount of ₹1,16,08,174, he had not been awarded the contract. In fact, the municipality had decided to award the contract to the petitioner accepting his highest tender. But the steering committee of the civic body finally chose to give the contract to the Bengaluru-based firm, saying that the petitioner had failed to pay the full amount despite extension of time. The court also directed the municipality to execute the contract with the petitioner.

The court observed that without giving an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner, the award was cancelled. The court could not accept the over-enthusiasm of the municipality to award the contract to the Bengaluru-based firm, it said. The court also noted that the loss of the municipality was around ₹39 lakh, and there was also a loss to the government on the tax front. This was suspicious, the court said, adding that there was a smell of corruption.