Govt. to upgrade playgrounds in all panchayats: Minister  

September 23, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sports should become a part of life, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said here on Saturday.

He was inaugurating the construction of a stadium at Kareepra Kuzhimathicaud Government Higher Secondary School. “Being physically active is important at a time when lifestyle diseases are increasing. The government’s policy is to upgrade the playgrounds in all panchayats. Children as well as adults should use the stadiums as it will also strengthen social relationships. The government will continue to promote the sports culture in Kerala,” he said. The stadium will be built spending ₹1.5 crore allocated by Mr Balagopal in the 2022-23 State Budget and the Kerala Sports Council will be in charge of the construction. The stadium will have a multi-purpose court, badminton court, open gymnasium, cricket pitches, interlocked walkway, children’s playground, flood lights and snack bar. The construction will be completed within six months. Kareepra panchayat president P. S. Prasobha presided over the function while block panchayat president A. Abhilash, grama panchayat vice-president S. Omanakuttan Pillai, PTA president G. Ajith Kumar and principal T. G. Bindu were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.