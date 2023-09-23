HamberMenu
Govt. to upgrade playgrounds in all panchayats: Minister  

September 23, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sports should become a part of life, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said here on Saturday.

He was inaugurating the construction of a stadium at Kareepra Kuzhimathicaud Government Higher Secondary School. “Being physically active is important at a time when lifestyle diseases are increasing. The government’s policy is to upgrade the playgrounds in all panchayats. Children as well as adults should use the stadiums as it will also strengthen social relationships. The government will continue to promote the sports culture in Kerala,” he said. The stadium will be built spending ₹1.5 crore allocated by Mr Balagopal in the 2022-23 State Budget and the Kerala Sports Council will be in charge of the construction. The stadium will have a multi-purpose court, badminton court, open gymnasium, cricket pitches, interlocked walkway, children’s playground, flood lights and snack bar. The construction will be completed within six months. Kareepra panchayat president P. S. Prasobha presided over the function while block panchayat president A. Abhilash, grama panchayat vice-president S. Omanakuttan Pillai, PTA president G. Ajith Kumar and principal T. G. Bindu were also present.

