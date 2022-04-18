Govt. to strive for better life for Haemophilia patients

April 18, 2022 22:58 IST

Minister observes Haemophilia Day at MCH

The Health department will try its best to improve the quality of life of Haemophilia patients as per the international protocol, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The attempt was to ensure maximum treatment facilities for haemophilia patients at taluk hospital-level so that the patients are not put to difficulties.

While there are nearly 1,800 haemophilia patients in the State, they were all in various stages of the disease. Hence the attempt was to draw up a treatment plan focussing on the individuals, she said, while inaugurating the World Haemophilia Day observance at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Monday.

Ms. George said that the government’s aim was to ensure comprehensive care for blood-borne genetic disorders like Haemophilia, Sickle Cell Anaemia, and Thalassemia. A district-wise directory of Haemophilia patients had already been readied. Also a web portal and mobile app for ease of communication between patients had been prepared, she said.

The drugs for Haemophilia patients had been made available through 69 public hospitals at the taluk/general/district-level and the Medical College hospitals.

The government would ensure free treatment for haemophilia, based on an internationally accepted treatment protocol. The prophylaxis care for children with haemophilia had been made available at the district day care centres. This apart, haemophilia clinics would be run on fixed days in a week through the district day care centre or haemophilia treatment centre.

All haemophilia patients should participate in these clinics once a month and ensure care. They should also change their lifestyle and adopt therapies as per the doctors’ advice.

Considering the anxiety of patients, it had now been permitted to allow one dose of the drug to be sent with the patient. However, this may be used only under strict supervision of a registered medical practitioner.

Ms. George also launched the web portal and mobile app for haemophilia patients. She also congratulated students who had completed MBBS studies despite their struggles with Haemophilia.

NHM Mission Director Ratan Kelkar, and senior Medical College and NHM officials were present on the occasion.