Govt. to speed up Muthalapozhi harbour improvement works

September 27, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has decided to speed up the dredging at Muthalapozhi harbour in the district.

The decision was taken at a regional review meeting on government projects and schemes held here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

Steps would be taken to make available the report of the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), tasked with identifying solutions to the problems faced by fishers at Muthalapozhi, at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also decided to speed up the transfer of sand accumulated on the southern side to the northern side through sand bypassing.

The meeting, which reviwed projects under implementation in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, reviewed the progress of work on the Kovalam-Bekal inland waterway in Thiruvananthapuram district. The work on the reach will be completed at the earliest by removing the hurdles, the Chief Minister said.

Work on five reaches of the hill highway project is progressing in the district. For the coastal highway project, the 4(1) notification has been issued for 21.53 km extending from Onnampalam to Pallithura in Thiruvananthapuram district. A total of 74.2 km of the coastal highway passes through Thiruvananthapuram district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.