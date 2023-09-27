HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. to speed up Muthalapozhi harbour improvement works

September 27, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to speed up the dredging at Muthalapozhi harbour in the district.

The decision was taken at a regional review meeting on government projects and schemes held here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

Steps would be taken to make available the report of the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), tasked with identifying solutions to the problems faced by fishers at Muthalapozhi, at the earliest.

The meeting also decided to speed up the transfer of sand accumulated on the southern side to the northern side through sand bypassing.

The meeting, which reviwed projects under implementation in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, reviewed the progress of work on the Kovalam-Bekal inland waterway in Thiruvananthapuram district. The work on the reach will be completed at the earliest by removing the hurdles, the Chief Minister said.

Work on five reaches of the hill highway project is progressing in the district. For the coastal highway project, the 4(1) notification has been issued for 21.53 km extending from Onnampalam to Pallithura in Thiruvananthapuram district. A total of 74.2 km of the coastal highway passes through Thiruvananthapuram district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.