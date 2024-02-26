Govt. to set up sports academy for the differently-abled: CM

February 26, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is planning to set up a sports academy for the differently-abled, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

It was one among the several announcements that the Chief Minister made at a face-to-face programme with differently-abled persons in the capital on Tuesday. Steps were also being taken to make digital spaces more disabled-friendly, with 170 government websites transformed already under the project.

He said the government had devised schemes for the comprehensive development of the differently-abled by integrating various approaches and possibilities along with initiating steps to strengthen disability prevention, early detection and ensuring rehabilitation. The government’s priority was to ensure a level-playing field for the differently-abled, he said.

“Developing infrastructure that can be used by the differently-abled, ensuring their participation in education and employment, and making public spaces disabled-friendly are all part of this vision. The ‘Barrier-free Kerala’ project, which aims to make all government buildings and parks disabled-friendly, is a key element of this, with 2,000 buildings and tourist locations already becoming barrier-free,” he said.

He said based on the recommendations of an expert committee, a total of 1,263 posts had been identified for reservation for the differently-abled. Along with an increase in reservation in appointments, 4% reservation was now being provided for promotions too. The project for providing identity cards was in progress, with 3.11 lakh cards issued by the first week of February.

Mr. Vijayan said the government would look into the need for more special anganwadis, Buds schools and model child rehabilitation centres. Another project was being implemented to provide vocational training and skill development at block-level for empowerment of persons with intellectual disabilities. Self-help groups of the differently-abled modelled on Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups would be formed, with special outlets for marketing their products.

“Integrated rehabilitation villages will be started for comprehensive rehabilitation of the differently-abled to provide all the required services in one place. This will include elements such as health, education, vocational training and welfare schemes for parents. Land has been identified for this project in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kollam districts,” he said.

Necessary amendments would be made to the State’s policy for persons with disabilities with more emphasis on contemporary requirements. The inauguration was followed by an interactive session in which participants raised various issues.