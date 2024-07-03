ADVERTISEMENT

Govt to seek moratorium on loan repayment by cardamom farmers

Published - July 03, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Idukki

Sandeep Vellaram

The government will hold talks with the State Level Bankers Committee on the possibility of a moratorium on repayment of loans availed by cardamom farmers in the State. A high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday also decided to demand interest subvention and a grace period for loan repayment.

The government will seek assistance from the Spices Board to solve the shortage of quality planting material and develop various crops for cardamom plantations. It will also seek the support of the Central Government to adopt a practical model for crop insurance.

The meeting resolved to seek the possibility of using labour under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ensure water availability for irrigation in cardamom plantations.

The Chief Minister suggested a permanent water storage system in cardamom plantations with more than five acres of land and an increase in the number and density of shade trees. He urged the Agriculture department to raise farmers’ awareness about tree intercropping.

Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, Law Minister P Rajeeve, Planning Board Vice Chairman V.K. Ramachandran, Member R. Ramkumar, Chief Secretary V. Venu among others, attended the meeting.

The meeting was convened based on the petitions submitted by the Cardamom Growers Association to the government on the issues facing the cardamom sector in Idukki.

