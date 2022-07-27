Govt. to seek exemption for human habitats and farmlands from ESZ

One-km buffer zone around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries

One-km buffer zone around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries

The Cabinet on Wednesday said it would move the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to gain exemption from the Supreme Court order imposing an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) that virtually banned human activity and development within a one-kilometre radius of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

The government has sought exclusion of human habitats, farmlands, government and quasi-government offices and public utilities from the ESZ.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran clarified that the 2019 State government order proposing a 1-km buffer zone around the perimeter of forests had lost its relevance now. The Forest department will promulgate a notification in this regard soon. It will also explore legal options to circumvent the order.

The State’s forest cover constituted nearly 30% of its geographical expanse. Moreover, a large segment of the State’s population lives in localities abutting forests and ecologically sensitive wetlands. There are 23 such protected areas in the State.

Oppn. charge

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan portrayed the Cabinet communique as a victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF). He said the Oommen Chandy government had in 2013 exempted farmlands and population centres from the ESZ. Nevertheless, the first Pinarayi Vijayan government upended the decision in 2019 by proposing a one-km buffer zone around the perimeter of forests.

Mr. Satheesan said the Left Democratic Front’s myopic attitude paved the way for the Supreme Court order that imposed a one-km buffer zone around forests. The LDF government’s “indecision” over circumventing the apex court’s directive had cast lakhs of families, especially settler farmers, fated to live in the vicinity of forests for their livelihood into the abyss of uncertainty. It had precipitated a measure of restiveness across the State, with Idukki and Wayanad emerging as the hotspots of resistance to the ESZ.

Mr. Satheesan said that, in contrast, neighbouring Tamil Nadu had sought total exemption from the ESZ. He said the apex court had pointed out that States could put forward their case for or against the ESZ or its dilution by citing public interest via the CEC or the MoEF.

Mr. Sathesan claimed the government had amended its controversial 2019 order under UDF pressure. "Better late than never.", he said.

Earlier, the government had contested Mr. Satheesan's contention in the Assembly. Mr. Saseendran had claimed that the LDF had whittled down the UDF's thoughtless decision to impose ESZ ranging from one to 12 km.