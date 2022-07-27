Govt. to seek exemption for human habitats and farmlands from ESZ

One-km buffer zone around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks

The Cabinet on Wednesday said it would move the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to gain exemption from the Supreme Court’s order imposing an ecologically sensitive buffer zone (ESZ) that virtually banned human activity and development within a one-kilometre radius of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

The State’s forest cover constituted nearly 30% of its geographical expanse. Moreover, a large segment of the State’s population lives in localities abutting forests and ecologically sensitive wetlands. There are 23 such protected areas in Kerala.

The government has sought exclusion of human habitats, farmlands, government and quasi-government offices and public utilities from the ESZ.

The Forest department will promulgate a notification in this regard soon. It will also explore legal options to circumvent the ESZ.

Oppn. charge

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan portrayed the Cabinet communique as a victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF). He said the Oommen Chandy government had in 2013 exempted farmlands and population centres from ESZ.

Nevertheless, the first Pinarayi Vijayan government upended the decision in 2019 by proposing a 1-km buffer zone around the perimeter of forests.

Mr. Satheesan said the LDF’s myopic attitude had paved the way for the Supreme Court order that imposed a one-km buffer zone around forests.

The LDF government’s “indecision” over circumventing the apex court’s directive had cast lakhs of families, especially settler farmers, fated to live in the vicinity of forests for their livelihood into the abyss of uncertainty.

It had precipitated a measure of restiveness across the State, with Idukki and Wayanad emerging as the hotspots of resistance to ESZ.

Mr. Satheesan said that, in contrast, neighbouring Tamil Nadu had sought total exemption from ESZ.

He said the apex court had pointed out that States could put forward their case for or against the ESZ or its dilution by citing public interest via the CEC or the MoEF.

Mr. Satheshan claimed the government had amended its controversial 2019 order under UDF pressure. “Better late than never,” he said.

However, the Cabinet's official communication did not mention any such amendment as claimed by Mr. Satheesan.

Earlier, the government had contested Mr. Satheesan’s contention in the Assembly. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran had claimed that the LDF had whittled down the UDF’s thoughtless decision to impose ESZ ranging from one to 12 km.