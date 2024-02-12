Govt. to restore Shanghumughom beach to its old glory: Riyas

February 12, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government will leave no stone unturned to restore Shanghumughom beach to its old glory, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas said in the Assembly on Monday

A destination wedding point has been readied on the beach. With private participation, an art gallery will also be set up. A food street will soon become a reality by roping in food business operators, including “thattukadas”. Several other projects to change the face of the city are on the anvil, Mr. Riyas said, while replying to a submission by V.K. Prasanth, who said the tourism projects in the city needed to be expedited.

The capital city would be made a festival city and every month, some major event or celebration would be organised, Mr. Riyas said. Public places will be made more attractive and people-friendly and leisure centres will be opened where families and friends’ can spend time.

Now that the Manaveeyam Veedhi has been made a cultural corridor and nightlife hub, the capital city is buzzing even at night. As part of the Smart City project, a walkway and seats will be readied in front of Ayyankali hall.

Mr. Riyas said that main junctions in the city will be beautified, glass bridge at Akkulam tourist village will soon be readied and the road from the bypass till Akkulam will be renewed. All projects will be taken up in coordination with the Corporation and Smart City project.