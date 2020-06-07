Govt. to reopen all offices at full strength from today

All State government offices will commence functioning fully from Monday. So will the public sector and quasi-government entities.

Offices will remain closed on Saturdays until further notice. Government institutions in containment zones and hotspots will open with minimal staff who live within the district.

A large section of government employees had reported for work at district collectorates and local bodies due to lack of public transport during the lockdown period. They should report with relieving order and duty certificate to their respective offices from Monday, proceedings issued by the General Administration Department said here on Sunday.

Government employees who have seriously ill parents or children with autism and cerebral palsy should be given duty exemption as far as possible.

The government has exempted employees with children less than the age of one and pregnant women from reporting for work. They should work from home.

Employees who have serious health issues and employees who have children below the age of five and parents above the age of 65 should be exempted from duty that entailed interaction with the public.

The government has asked department heads to promote work from home. All employees should seek VPN connectivity through the IT Department. They should use the e-office system to process files. The department heads would issue guidelines for marking attendance.

Employees in containment zones who could not work from home and those afflicted by COVID-19 virus could seek special casual leave for the period.