Govt. to reiterate claim on Travancore House

The State government will furnish the documents sought by the Delhi Development Authority regarding the ownership right of Travancore House in Delhi, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran has said.

Mr. Surendran told reporters here on Friday that the royal family of erstwhile Travancore had staked its claim to Travancore House. Now the ownership right vests with the State government. Earlier, the ownership of Shangumugham Palace and Kanakakunnu Palace remained with the royal family, but now it was with the government, he said.

Meanwhile, State government sources said the General Administration Department has been directed to furnish the details regarding the ownership of Travancore House with the DDA.