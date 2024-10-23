Govt. to rein in unaided educational institutions found flouting norms

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said here on Tuesday that the Director of General Education had been asked to submit a report within a month on unaided educational institutions in the State operating in violation of Central and State norms.

The department has found that several such schools were functioning without the mandatory no-objection certificate issued by the State government. “I have also received statements from parents who had paid around ₹5 lakh for admission to Class 2. The government will not permit illegal collection of money for admission,” he said.

Assistant Education Officers and District Education Officers will collect information related to institutions found functioning in violation of norms. The government will take the required follow-up action, including cancellation of no-objection certificates of such schools, he said.

Mr. Sivankutty said minimum mark in each subject in examinations as part of improving the quality of education would be introduced from Class 8 this academic year. A re-test will be given to those who fail to achieve it, and they will be promoted after a two-week remedial session, he added.

The Minister said this year’s school sports meet would be held in Kochi from November 4 to 11 along the lines of the Olympics. It will feature 41 sports events. A total of 24,000 athletes will vie for prizes at the meet under various categories. Around 3,000 students will participate in a cultural performance as part of the inaugural event. Students from eight schools in the Gulf countries recognised by the department would also attend, he said.

On concerns about the delay in renovation works at Maharaja’s College stadium, he said the firm executing it had been told to increase its manpower to complete the pending works. However, rains remain a concern as the works may not be completed before November in such a situation, he said.