Govt. to reimburse patent cost to startups, student entrepreneurs

Scheme offers up to ₹2 lakh for Indian patents, ₹ 10 lakh for foreign patents

In a move aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in Kerala, the State government has announced a scheme to reimburse the cost incurred by startups and students for obtaining national and international patents for their inventions.

Under the scheme, to be implemented through the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the government will reimburse up to ₹2 lakh for startups and students securing national patents and up to ₹10 lakh for those bagging international patents.

The KSUM, the government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State, has invited applications from eligible startups and student innovators under the scheme, titled Patent Support Scheme.

“This is a scheme that will motivate and encourage startups and student entrepreneurs in Kerala’s robust ecosystem. This comes as a big support, especially for early-stage startups which have developed unique products and are planning to secure patents for their market launch and scaling up,” said KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.

The scheme will cover all patent applications filed through registered patent attorneys after November 9, 2015.

The eligible startups and student innovators can submit online applications through the KSUM portal. Registration will be open all days.

For registration, visit: https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/schemes/patent-support. More details of the scheme can be obtained by visiting: patent@startupmission.in.