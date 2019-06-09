Govt. to publish progress report

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to publish his government’s progress report, first time in the State by a ruling government. But the decision to publish the report that tries to capture the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) achievements and fulfilment of its electoral promises invited derision from the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

The publication of the report will be held at Nishagandhi auditorium on Monday evening, with the Chief Minister handing over the first copy to Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan. The progress report, which has been published to mark the start of the government’s fourth year in office, contains an evaluation of the extent of implementation of 600 promises in the LDF’s election manifesto.

An official statement issued here on Sunday in connection with Monday’s function said the manifesto had put forward an action plan for the creation of a secular, corruption-free and developed Kerala. The government has been making sincere attempts to implement programmes to achieve these objectives.

The progress report will also have an appendix related to what the government has done beyond the manifesto. This would include various policies proclaimed by the government, the post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction, Rebuild Kerala Initiative, the Chief Minister’s speech delivered at a recent conference in Netherlands, KIIFB’s role in resources mobilisation to name a few.

The statement said the progress report would be available on the government website. The function will be presided over by Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan. Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, Mayor V.K. Prasanth, and Kerala Congress(B) legislator K.B. Ganesh Kumar will offer felicitations.

No one from the Opposition figures in the list other than Shashi Tharoor, MP, who has been listed as a speaker.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was unsparing in his criticism, terming the publication of the report as a big joke. He said the report comes after the people had delivered their scorching verdict against the government in the Lok Sabha election in which the LDF could win only one out of the 20 seats. Besides, the LDF was trailing in as many as 123 Assembly segments. It was a travesty that the government should come out with a progress report under such circumstances.

Mr. Chennithala said the government had no success story to present at the end of its three years in office. It had pushed the State into a debt trap. Flood rehabilitation and reconstruction had reached nowhere. He wondered what kind of progress report the government was going to present.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee also came down heavily against the move, with senior party legislator K.C. Joseph accusing the Chief Minister of promoting the Reliance group out of the way.