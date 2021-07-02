Govt. to publish names of COVID-19 victims

Thiruvananthapuram

02 July 2021 21:18 IST

District-wise details of deceased included

The State government will henceforth publish the line list of all those who die of COVID-19 in the State, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George has said.

The Health Department, in its daily COVID bulletin published on the department’s website, has given out the district-wise details of deaths, including the age of the deceased and the date of death. The names of the deceased and their place of residence will also be added.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Health Minister here on Friday. It had earlier been pointed out to Ms. George that the details of those patients, whose deaths were officially included in the government’s COVID death list, should be made available in the public domain for scrutiny.

From Saturday, the Health Department’s daily bulletins will include the names of those who die of COVID in the State.