Govt. to protect Maradu flat owners

The government will take steps to protect the interests of 349 families facing displacement following the Supreme Court order to demolish five apartment buildings at Maradu in Kochi for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen has said.

Replying to a submission by M. Swaraj of the CPI(M) in the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister said the government was with the 349 families who would have to move out from these apartments. “The government cannot prevent the execution of the Supreme Court order. But, we will not ditch the homeless,” he said.

The tough stance against illegal constructions would continue, the Minister said pointing out that IIT Chennai had been asked to look into various issues, including the environment impact, that may come up when the apartment complexes were demolished. The Minister pointed out that the flat owners had approached the Supreme Court to point out the lapses and to seek relief.

Earlier raising the issue, Mr. Swaraj said many would be in dire straits as they had invested all the savings for buying the flats. The apartment owners were not heard and one of the complex was constructed in 1990 before the CRZ norms came. The owners also could not present their case in the Supreme Court, he pointed out.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala supported Mr. Swaraj and demanded steps from the government to protect the interests of flat owners.