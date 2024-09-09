Govt. to probe lapses over water supply crisis in Thiruvananthapuram, Water Resources Minister to hold high-level meeting

The government will probe whether lapses have occurred in the pipeline realignment work that triggered a four-day supply disruption in large swathes of Thiruvananthapuram city.

The decision comes amid strident demands for action against officials responsible for the delay in completing the pipeline works and restoring supply.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has called a high-level meeting on Thursday for discussing the matter. The meeting, to be attended by senior Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials including Joint Managing Director Binu Francis and Technical Member S. Sethukumar, will also discuss general guidelines that need to be followed when halting water supply for repairs.

Further, the meeting will also discuss measures for preventing a recurrence of the crisis that left residents in 45 wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation struggling for drinking water for over four days.

Although the KWA finally resumed pumping of water from Aruvikkara at 10 p.m. on Sunday, many city areas, especially the high-line neighbourhoods, reported water shortage on Monday also. With the problem persisting in many areas, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and KWA continued water supply using tankers on Monday.

Mr. Augustine’s office said pumping was resumed in full strength from Aruvikkara on Sunday night itself.

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, remained closed on Monday in view of the water supply crisis.

The disruption was caused by the delay in completing the realignment of a 700 mm transmission main passing through CIT Road at Melarannoor. The supply pipeline had to be shifted for the doubling of the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil Railway line.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan had on Sunday accused the State government of “criminal negligence” in leaving the city wards without water for four days.

As per the original announcement of the KWA, supply was to be hit fully in 33 wards and partially in 12 wards for 24 hours – from 8 a.m. on September 5 to 8 a.m. on September 6. Following a series of delays, pumping was eventually resumed only at 10 p.m. on Sunday (September 8).

UDF councillors and the KSU staged a protest at the Corporation office demanding Mayor Arya Rajendran’s resignation. V.K. Prasanth MLA, who demanded action against erring KWA officials, said he would be lodging a complaint with Mr. Augustine.

Meanwhile, the District Medical Officer (DMO) urged the public to make sure that the water they use is clean and safe. The DMO advised the public to use only boiled water. Hotels and restaurants have been directed to use chlorinated water for cooking and cleaning the vessels.