Govt. to move HC for reprobe

The government will approach the High Court seeking a review of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judgment and a reinvestigation into the sensational case of rape and death of two minor siblings at Attappallam, near Walayar.

The POCSO court judgment acquitting all the accused in the case following the failure of the prosecution in securing conviction for the culprits has stirred an uproar against the government.

CM convenes meet

The government decided to go in appeal against the judgment at a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday evening.

Director General of Prosecutions C. Sreedharan Nair said the government would go in appeal before the High Court by changing the special public prosecutor who handled the case at the First Additional District Magistrate Court (POCSO court) here.

He said the failure of the special public prosecutor Lata Jayaraj had been one of the reasons for the accused being allowed to walk away scot-free in the sensational case.

Mr. Nair said a special prosecutor with a fairly good amount of experience and expertise would be appointed to handle the case. He said the government did not want the culprits to escape.

The special public prosecutor had faced severe criticism when First Additional District Judge S. Muraleekrishna exonerated V. Madhu, alias Valiya Madhu, 27; Shibu, 43; and M. Madhu, alias Kutty Madhu, 27 on Friday last.

Among those who criticised Ms. Jayaraj for her inexperience and inefficiency was another public prosecutor Vinod Kayanat.