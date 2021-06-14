Govt. to meet expenses of child’s treatment

Health Minister Veena George has said that the government will meet the expenses of treatment for the one-year-old child, who suffered severe injuries after she was assaulted by her mother’s paramour in Kanichar village in the district.

The Minister said she had directed the Superintendent of the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, where the child was admitted on Saturday evening, to ensure specialist treatment for the child.

Meanwhile, Child Rights Commission Chairman K.V. Manoj Kumar has demanded a detailed inquiry.

The child and her mother were living with Ratheesh in a rented house at Kanichchar near Kelakam.

Remya is a tribeswoman and was a resident of Aralam. She has three children. However, a month ago, leaving her two children at home in Aralam, she had left the house to live with Ratheesh. Both were apprehended by the police.