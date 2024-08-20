GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. to make green fodder available at affordable rates to dairy farmers 

Updated - August 20, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will soon launch a comprehensive project to provide green fodder to dairy farmers at affordable prices throughout the year, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said. She was speaking at the district-level inauguration of various welfare schemes introduced by the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma.

Other welfare measures launched by the TRCMPU for the current financial year include Ksheera Sumangali, Ksheera Soubhagya, and Santhwana Sparsham. Under the Ksheera Sumangali scheme, financial aid will be provided for conducting weddings of daughters of dairy farmers who are part of the TRCMPU. Ksheera Soubhagya is a deposit scheme of ₹10,000 for newly-born daughters of dairy farmers while Santhwana Sparsham is aimed at extending financial aid to farmers suffering from critical illness and for organ transplantation.

The Minister also distributed thermal stress insurance cover for milch cattle of farmers affiliated to milk cooperative societies in the district. Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar presided over the function held at the block panchayat hall at Pathanapuram.

