Govt. to make arrangements for expats returning home

The government will make elaborate arrangements to host Keralites stranded in various countries, on their return to the State after the resumption of international flights, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

A high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister here on Friday decided to make arrangements at the four international airports in Kerala through which the returnees were expected to arrive.

Facilities would be made for screening and quarantine of air travellers. Hospital support would also be provided.

Locations

The Health Department would examine the details of the passengers and identify quarantine locations while the Transport Department would arrange their travel. The departments of Local Self Government and Public Works had been tasked with setting up quarantine facilities near the airports.

Symptomatic cases would be quarantined and those testing negative would be sent home to remain under observation.

The meeting decided to set up a supervisory mechanism to monitor the whole process. It assessed that adequate number of houses and rooms had been arranged to host the returnees. Efforts were on to identify more buildings for the purpose.

The government would request the ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation to accord priority for senior citizens, those on visiting visa, pregnant women, children and citizens with diseases other than COVID-19 to return to Kerala.

Second preference

Overseas Keralites who had lost their jobs or with expired visa, those released from prison and students who have completed their course would be given second preference while the rest would be brought back later.

The Chief Minister said officials had been directed to hold discussions with airlines and request reduced air fare for the returning expatriates. The meeting also decided to make arrangements for travellers returning to Kerala through airports in other States.