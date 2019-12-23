Govt. to launch Krishi Patasala for housewives

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said that the Government will launch a farm school (Krishi Patasala) project for housewives with the objective of reviving traditional farming practices. The Minister was speaking after giving away the district-level farmers’ awards here on Monday. The awards were instituted by the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said the Krishi Patasala programme will be implemented across the State with focus on farm houses. In the first phase, housewives will be imparted training in traditional farming practices. Upon completion of training, they will be encouraged to set up vegetable gardens in the backyard. Seeds and seedlings will be distributed to them for the purpose, he added.

The Minister asked farmers to report problems facing them to the government so that proper intervention could be made. Moreover, farmers can get their issues addressed through the Kerala Debt Relief Commission, he said.

“Owing to the Centre’s reforms in the agriculture sector, the benefits of projects implemented by the State are not reaching farmers. The Centre’s insistence on the Kisan Credit scheme by eliminating schemes like agriculture gold loan is a setback for farmers. Such moves are by no means acceptable,” he said.

Mr. Sunil Kumar also said the agriculture sector in the State could achieve commendable results despite adverse weather conditions. “Crop-based planning is the key to success. When the LDF Government came to power, the State’s average agricultural production was minus 4.64, and it has gone up to 3.64 in three-and-a-half years. This is higher than the national average. Kerala is achieving such a feat after 36 years,” he added.

K.K. Ragesh, MP, and Edakkad block panchayat president M.C. Mohanan were present at the function.