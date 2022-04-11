Govt. to intensify market intervention: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handing over a kit during the State-level inauguration of Vishu-Easter-Ramzan fairs organised by Consumerfed in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

April 11, 2022 22:58 IST

Consumerfed fairs inaugurated, to go on till May 3

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will intensify its market intervention efforts to control the prices of essential commodities.

He was speaking while inaugurating the Vishu–Easter–Ramzan fairs organised by the Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation Ltd. (Consumerfed) at a function held here on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Vijayan said the prices of 13 essential commodities supplied by the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) have remained unchanged since 2016. The government had controlled their prices with the aim of addressing the concerns of the common man.

Besides the ongoing market intervention efforts, steps were also being made to improve agricultural productivity through the Agriculture Department in order to achieve self-sufficiency. Moreover, various departments including Agriculture, Local Self-Government, Industries, and Cooperation department were focused on manufacturing value-added farm products.

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan presided over the function. Registrar of Cooperative Societies Adeela Abdulla, and Consumerfed chairman M. Mehaboob and managing director Sanil S.K. also participated.

The fairs will be held at 778 centres across the State from April 12 to 18. The Supplyco will sell 13 essential commodities at subsidised rates. In addition, a range of cosmetics, household and other items will be offered at discounts at the fairs.

Supplyco fairs

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, who inaugurated a Vishu–Easter–Ramzan fair at Supplyco supermarket at the KSRTC Central bus station at Thampanoor, said storage facilities would be established in each taluk for food grains.

He added the Centre would consider the possibility of funding the first 20-such centres as soon as the detailed project reports are submitted. Establishing storage units in each taluk would enable the government to transport food commodities to retail centres without delay, Mr. Anil said.

The fairs are being held in all district centres till May 3.

Supplyco chairman and managing director Sanjeeb Patjoshi and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation deputy mayor P.K. Raju also spoke on the occasion.