Govt. to increase testing: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government has decided to increase testing for SARS-CoV-2 in the wake of disease transmission going up.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan said the government was thinking of doing en masse testing among high-risk groups in areas where disease transmission was more.

He said the number of cases with unknown source of infection, thrown up through the augmented sample survey and sentinel testing, was limited and indicated that not much transmission was taking place in the community

The 14 government labs could handle up to 3,000 samples a day and in an emergency, up to 5,000 samples a day.

Six private labs are also accredited for COVID-19 testing.