Govt. to impose lockdown in localities with 8-plus WIPR

Thiruvananthapuram

10 August 2021 21:19 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government would impose a lockdown in localities that have registered a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) above 8.

The government had earlier said triple lockdown restrictions would kick in localities that register WIPR above 10.

It would increase microcontainment zones by more than 50% in districts where the WIPR is above 14.

The administration has upped the number of daily visitors to Sabarimala to 15,000 when the temple opens for monthly pooja on August 15.

Devotees can gain admission to Sabarimala for darshan only through the Kerala Police Department’s virtual queue portal. They have to register their names in advance. At the Nilackal base camp check-post, devotees should produce a COVID-19 fully vaccinated certificate or a recent (within 72 hours) RT-PCR negative certificate.

The State has banned gatherings, cultural events and socialising during Onam. It has limited hawking of wares on the street to licensed vendors. The police would impose the restrictions in tandem with presidents of local self-governments in their respective jurisdictions.

Ideally, only people with an immunity passport (a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or recent RTPCR negative authentication) should visit shops. Traders should emphasise home delivery and process orders online. They should set up separate counters and aisles for unvaccinated shoppers, if at all.