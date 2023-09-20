Govt. to hike financial aid for setting up micro ventures in handicrafts sector: Minister

September 20, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government will enhance the capital fund and working capital assistance for setting up micro ventures in the handicrafts sector, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has announced.

Addressing a function held to distribute the State Handicrafts Awards 2021, instituted by the Department of Industries and Commerce (DIC), he said the capital fund for establishing micro ventures would go up from ₹2 lakh to 3 lakh for the general category. For special categories like SC/ST, it will be increased from ₹3 lakh to 4.5 lakh.

The Minister said the working capital assistance for general category in the handicrafts sector would be hiked from ₹2 lakh to 5 lakh while it will be ₹7.5 lakh for the special category, up from the current ₹3 lakh.

“From next year onwards, entrepreneurship awards will be given to the best industrial cooperative societies of the State. The industrial cooperative societies that have been in crisis over the past six months will get financial aid of ₹5 lakh to buy equipment. They will also get a working capital of ₹3 lakh as revolving fund,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

He added that the handicrafts sector was poised to tap the emerging opportunities offered by the growth of tourism in Kerala. The Minister gave away awards to seven handicrafts experts and six others were given merit certificates in various categories.

Principal Secretary (Industries) Suman Billa presided over the function. Director of Industries and Commerce S. Harikishore was also present.

The State award winners include Kamalasanan N. from Thiruvananthapuram (wooden sculptures); A. Prathap from Thiruvananthapuram (sculptures made of natural fibres); Surendran K.K. from Thrissur (artifacts made of bamboo and rattan); Jayakumari M.L. from Thiruvananthapuram (sewing painting); Rajendran T.V. from Kannur (metal sculptures); Murali K.V. from Thiruvananthapuram (coconut shell artifacts); and A.K. Arun from Kozhikode (various artifacts). The award comprises a cash prize of ₹50,000, besides a citation and plaque.