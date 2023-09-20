HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. to hike financial aid for setting up micro ventures in handicrafts sector: Minister

State Handicrafts Awards given away

September 20, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who distributed the State Handicrafts awards, watches a sculpture made by an award-winning artist, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who distributed the State Handicrafts awards, watches a sculpture made by an award-winning artist, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The government will enhance the capital fund and working capital assistance for setting up micro ventures in the handicrafts sector, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has announced.

Addressing a function held to distribute the State Handicrafts Awards 2021, instituted by the Department of Industries and Commerce (DIC), he said the capital fund for establishing micro ventures would go up from ₹2 lakh to 3 lakh for the general category. For special categories like SC/ST, it will be increased from ₹3 lakh to 4.5 lakh. 

The Minister said the working capital assistance for general category in the handicrafts sector would be hiked from ₹2 lakh to 5 lakh while it will be ₹7.5 lakh for the special category, up from the current ₹3 lakh. 

“From next year onwards, entrepreneurship awards will be given to the best industrial cooperative societies of the State. The industrial cooperative societies that have been in crisis over the past six months will get financial aid of ₹5 lakh to buy equipment. They will also get a working capital of ₹3 lakh as revolving fund,” Mr. Rajeeve said.   

He added that the handicrafts sector was poised to tap the emerging opportunities offered by the growth of tourism in Kerala. The Minister gave away awards to seven handicrafts experts and six others were given merit certificates in various categories. 

Principal Secretary (Industries) Suman Billa presided over the function. Director of Industries and Commerce S. Harikishore was also present.

The State award winners include Kamalasanan N. from Thiruvananthapuram (wooden sculptures); A. Prathap from Thiruvananthapuram (sculptures made of natural fibres); Surendran K.K. from Thrissur (artifacts made of bamboo and rattan); Jayakumari M.L. from Thiruvananthapuram (sewing painting); Rajendran T.V. from Kannur (metal sculptures); Murali K.V. from Thiruvananthapuram (coconut shell artifacts); and A.K. Arun from Kozhikode (various artifacts). The award comprises a cash prize of ₹50,000, besides a citation and plaque.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.