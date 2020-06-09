Govt. to go in appeal against order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 June 2020 23:48 IST

The government has decided to appeal against the High Court’s ruling allowing private bus operators to collect the hiked fare from passengers till the COVID-19 protocol is lifted.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, who held consultations with the Chief Minister and officials, told reporters that the government would file an appeal on getting a certified copy of the ruling from the High Court.

He said commuters need pay only the existing fare, minimum fare of ₹8 and 70 paise for subsequent km, for travelling on Wednesday on KSRTC and private buses.

Advertising

Advertising

No change in stance

“We have not seen the order. Counsel had been told to inform the High Court about the difficulties encountered by the government. The government is of the view that the interests of commuters, KSRTC, and private operators should be protected. There is no change in the stance,” Mr. Saseendran said.

As per the High Court ruling, the KSRTC and private operators can collect the increased fare, with minimum fare starting from ₹12 for ordinary buses and ₹ 1.10 for subsequent km, till the lockdown is lifted.