Govt. to give homes to all SC/ST community members

Chief Minister inaugurates Ayyankali Birth Anniversary celebrations

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the LDF government would eradicate homelessness among Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Inaugurating the Ayyankali Birth Anniversary celebrations here, Mr. Vijayan said LIFE Mission would implement the scheme.

The Chief Minister also promised free high-speed internet connectivity to SC/ST homes and remote tribal colonies to mainstream marginalised sections into the digital world.

The government would improve the protein intake of tribal mothers, children and youth. It actively promoted start-up ventures by SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Mr. Vijayan said social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali had dared the feudal caste yoke that had enslaved marginalised people for ages.

The feudal rulers had shifted the Praja Sabha meeting to VJT Hall to prevent Ayyankali from speaking at the Durbar Hall in the Secretariat.

The LDF government had rectified the historic injustice by naming VJT Hall in the name of Ayyankali.

The social reformer’s birth anniversary celebrations is an occasion for society to reaffirm the humanist values he stood for. Ayyankali had dared the feudal system by sporting a headdress, wearing a coat and travelling in an ox driven cart.

In 1908, Ayyankali organised a general strike to demand school education for indigent lower caste families. He agitated for wages for work and limited labour hours.

Mr. Vijayan said Ayyankali’s teachings had immense relevance when some powers were stoking divisions in society.