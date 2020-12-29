Govt. to file appeal

Directive to CRPF to take over Kothamangalam church and its properties

The State government on Tuesday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that it would file an appeal against a single judge’s order directing the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Group Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, to take over the Kothamangalam church and its properties if the Collector did not take over it by January 8, 2021.

The submission was made by the government pleader when a petition filed by Mathai M.K. and other Jacobite faction members challenging the single judge’s refusal to implead him in the contempt of court proceeding and passing the verdict.

The order was issued by the single judge judge on a contempt of court petition filed by the Vicar of the Orthodox faction against the Ernakulam Collector for not complying with earlier High Court directives to take over the church.

The petitioners contended that the single judge's order was in clear violation of their fundamental rights.

The court posted the petition on January 5 for further hearing.