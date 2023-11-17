Govt. to examine paddy farmer’s suicide: Minister

November 17, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The government will conduct a thorough examination into the circumstances that forced a paddy farmer to commit suicide at Thakazhi in Kuttanad in Alappuzha last week, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

He was speaking at a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to paddy procurement at the district Collectorate here on Friday.

K.G. Prasad, 55, killed himself allegedly after banks denied him a loan to cultivate paddy in the ‘puncha’ crop season citing a low CIBIL score.

Mr. Prasad said the farmer had high CIBIL rating and he was eligible for a loan. “The government is not taking the claims made by banks that the farmer had not approached them for a loan at face value. A detailed probe will be conducted into the paddy farmer’s death,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Minister said the paddy receipt sheet (PRS) loan scheme used to pay paddy procurement price to farmers was not affecting ryots eligibility to take loans. The banks should not deny farmers loans in the name of the PRS scheme. At present, there was no pending payments to banks under the PRS scheme, Mr. Prasad said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, lead bank manager M. Arun and others attended the meeting.

